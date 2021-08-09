WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Illinois is searching for a man investigators believe was involved with a theft happened Aug. 3.
The sheriff's office says the man is a suspect in a "felony theft" in the Marion, Illinois area.
Investigators did not share was was stolen in the theft, or more specific details about where and when it happened.
Anyone with information about who the man is can contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or The Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).
The sheriff's office did provide photos of the suspect, which we have included in this story.
The sheriff's office says information leading to an arrest may lead to a cash reward of up to $1,000.