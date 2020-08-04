PADUCAH — Some west Kentucky counties have made a national list for a high per-capita numbers of COVID-19 cases. Graves and McCracken counties are both on a White House COVID-19 list as counties in Kentucky to watch.
Despite that, many people are still out and about. Local 6 looked at traffic data to get a better picture of how many people are out. We picked two roads: Paris Road in Mayfield and Hinkleville Road in Paducah — both in front of Walmart stores.
In January and February, there were seven reported crashes near the Kentucky Oaks Mall area on Hinkleville Road in Paducah, according to traffic data from the Kentucky State Police's website.
In April and March, there were only about 2.5 crashes on average, which coincides with state shutdown orders.
Paris Road in Mayfield saw nine crashes in January and four in July, but in June, it saw seven crashes right before a big peak in cases.
COVID-19 results in July are partly reflective of exposure in June since COVID-19 has a incubation period.
"On July 1st we had the 200th case," Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen. "Well, you know July has escalated, and we've had over 300 cases for the month of July."
Just like crashes spiked in Graves County in June, the same happened in McCracken County.
"Our behavior is such, not just in crashes, but you know, in everything that we do, whether it's going to a restaurant," Coplen said. "You know, we want to be socializing with people, because that's the way that we're made."
This wasn't a scientific study, but it does give a broad snapshot of how many people are out.
The crashes on both roads analyzed had the least amount of crashes between March and May.
Now that more people are out on the road, don't forget to buckle and mask up.