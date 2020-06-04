CARBONDALE,IL— Doctors across the country are worried because they're seeing fewer parents getting their children vaccinated since the start of COVID-19.
The world is still fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, but doctors everywhere say more viruses will spread if parents don't get their kids vaccinated. Doctor Blaine Eubanks with SIH said he's seen a 50 percent decrease in vaccinations at his office.
"It makes me worried about my patients," Eubanks said. "I have a special place in my heart for newborns and infants. Those babies don't have immunity to a lot of things. When they get sick it's such a big deal. It's so hard on their little bodies. They have to get vaccines. I'm concerned about our community. I don't want us to have a rise in another virus or illness because we missed out on something."
Besides the fear of COVID-19, some parents may be choosing not to get their children vaccinated because of financial issues. Eubanks said the parents will pay for it later if their child gets sick.
"These aren't things you can really wait on for long because your cost is going to be a lot higher if you end up in the hospital with pneumonia or flu," said Eubanks.
To give parents peace of mind, SIH has implemented several safety measures that will protect children.
"We are also using a dedicated exam room for infants and for children that are getting vaccines," Eubanks said. "You should feel confident that you're not sending your child to a room where someone has just been sick. That room is just for babies."
This is all part of keeping COVID-19 out of clinics so patients can get the medical care they need.
If you want to know more about getting your child vaccinated, click here.