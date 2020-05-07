CARBONDALE, IL -- Most of us are worried about coronavirus symptoms, but doctors don't want you to forget about your heart health.
Dr. Gangadhar Malasana with SIH Prairie Heart Institute said nationally, there's been a 50% drop in people seeking help for heart attacks.
"Heart attacks don't stop for pandemics, they still happen," said Malasana.
It's not because they aren't happening, it's because patients are scared. David Willard was one of them. He suffered a heart attack while power washing his house.
"That evening when I finished my chore, I noticed there was some pain in my upper chest area and it seemed to persist most of the evening, and I assumed it was caused by overexertion," said Willard.
Willard didn’t want to go to the hospital during the pandemic. He tried to rationalize the pain away and waited three days before seeking help.
"We've got a situation here. COVID is out there and I'm a little reluctant to go anywhere with the COVID situation," said Willard.
Those three days could have cost him his life.
That's why Malasana said it's important people overcome their anxiety and come to the hospital for help.
"The longer you wait after you have symptoms from a heart attack, the more muscle damage you have," said Malasana.
Malasana said patients should feel comfortable with the safety procedures they have in place.
"All of the patients like the heart attack patients and everyone are treated in areas in the hospitals that do not have any COVID 19 suspect patients," said Malasana.
"Too much fear is not a good thing. We have to appreciate that there is still a need for proper process to ensure our safety," said Willard.
You should call 911 if you have heart attack symptoms. Those symptoms include chest pain and difficulty breathing. Discomfort in your arms, back neck, shoulder or jaw are also symptoms.