LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The WPSD news team is saddened to report the loss of a member of our extended Local 6 family.
Sidonie "Donie" Watson, wife of former WPSD pilot Bill Watson, has died because of COVID-19. When Bill and Donnie met, he was an American soldier, and she was a sergeant major in the French Army. We brought you their love story in a piece that aired last year on Valentine's Day. You can watch that story, titled "From France to Kentucky: a lifelong love story," in the video above.
When they met, she outranked him. They shared a passion for flying, and Bill bragged about her accomplishments in that interview.
"Not only did she fly the airplane and aerobatics, but she did five parachute jumps," Bill told us.
They married in France and moved back to Kentucky together, building a home together in Livingston County and raising their daughter, Paducah pathologist Dr. Carolyn Sue Watson.
The couple celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in July.
Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell, the Watsons' son-in-law, tells Local 6 the couple both tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Bill recovered, but Donie was placed on a ventilator and her condition progressively worsened. Donie's family had to make the difficult and heartbreaking decision to remove her from the ventilator, and she passed away Monday afternoon.
Please join us in keeping the Watson family in our hearts and in our prayers as they face a loss so many are experiencing because of the pandemic.