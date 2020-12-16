JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department reported one new coronavirus-related death in the southern Illinois County Wednesday.
This, after a death was reported there on Tuesday as well.
The person whose death was reported Wednesday was a man in his 70s, and the person whose death was reported Tuesday was a man in his 90s.
The health department also reported 33 new cases Wednesday, 25 new cases Tuesday and 26 new cases Monday.
To date, the county has had 3,314 COVID-19 cases, including 50 deaths. The health department says it's currently monitoring 395 active cases.