MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County on Thursday.
The cases range in age from a 7-year-old girl to a 95-year-old woman.
The new cases bring the county's total number of cases to 944 since testing began. Thirteen of those individuals died because of the virus.
As of Thursday, 99 active cases remain in McCracken County, according to the health department, including seven people hospitalized with the illness.
The health department also reported three new cases in Fulton County and three new cases in Hickman County Thursday. The youngest Fulton County case is a 7-month-old baby, and the youngest Hickman County case is a 6-year-old girl.
To date, Fulton County has had 217 COVID-19 cases, including five deaths. The health department said 18 active cases remain in the county Thursday.
In Hickman County, 113 cases have been reported to date, including one death. The health department said 18 active cases remain in the county Thursday, including two hospitalized individuals.
