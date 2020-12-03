MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County on Thursday.
The cases announced Thursday include 1-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, two people in their 20s, six people in their 30s, seven people in their 40s, five people in their 50s, four people in their 60s, three people in their 70s, two people in their 80s and three people in their 90s.
This, after the health department announced 67 new cases in the county Wednesday, 55 new cases Tuesday and 19 new cases Monday.
According to the health department's COVID-19 dashboard, the county has had 2,955 COVID-19 cases.
Currently, the health department is monitoring 1,250 active cases in McCracken County.
The health department also announced four new cases in Ballard County Thursday, as well as one new case in Fulton County and one new case in Hickman County.
Ballard County has had 271 cases to date, and the health department is currently monitoring 89 active cases, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.
Fulton County has had 266 cases to date. The health department is monitoring 19 active cases there.
Hickman County has had 245 total cases. Eighty-four cases are being monitored.
The Purchase District Health Department also serves Carlisle County. That county has had 227 cases to date. The health department is currently monitoring 62 active cases there.