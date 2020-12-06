PADUCAH — A Paducah doctor who has answered many of your questions about the novel coronavirus on Local 6 and his wife, a nurse who has also served on the front line of the pandemic in our community, will host a live chat about the highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. Kyle Turnbo and pediatric nurse Nicole Turnbo will be live on Facebook to explain how the vaccine works and debunk myths and misconceptions some may have about it.
Kyle is a triple board certified physician who is part of Paducah's COVID-19 community task force. He has answered many of your questions about the pandemic on WPSD Local 6. Nicole is also dedicated to the fight against the pandemic, running a testing site earlier this year and working to inform the community about the virus.
The Turnbos also have firsthand knowledge of what it's like to face the novel coronavirus, after they each contracted the virus. They shared their experience with the public in an interview with Local 6 in August. "My ultimate advice is do what you can to stay safe. Take it seriously," Nicole said in the interview. "Wear your mask, wash your hands, do social distancing. But you also have to live your life, and that's OK. We are fine, and we'll get through this — and just the power of prayer and people reaching out really helped us."
With vaccines for the virus expected to receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the coming days, the Turnbos say they want to answer your questions about those inoculations.
The FDA has scheduled a meeting with its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Dec. 10 to consider emergency use authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, followed by another meeting on Dec. 17 to discuss Moderna's vaccine. Kentucky is set to receive roughly 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by mid-December, most of which will go to nursing home staff and residents. The remaining 12,675 doses will be divided among 11 hospitals in the state — including Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
The Turnbos will share their thoughts on the vaccine during a live chat on Facebook starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. To share your questions with them ahead of the chat, and for more information about it, visit Nicole Turnbo's Facebook page.
Local 6 will also share their live chat with you on Facebook and within this story.