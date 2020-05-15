PADUCAH -- There's still a lot of questions surrounding COVID-19, but there's now even more questions surrounding a new inflammatory syndrome found in kids related to COVID-19.
Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo visited Local Six on Friday to answer some of those questions for you during Local 6 at 5, 6 and 10.
The Paducah doctor is triple-board certified in family, occupational and preventative medicines.
Here's the segment from Local 6 at 5:
Here's the segment from Local 6 at 6:
Here's the segment from Local 6 at 10: