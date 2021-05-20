ANNA, IL — The Southern Seven Health Department will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week in Anna, Illinois.
The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 24, at the Davie Street parking lot, where the Anna Farmer's Market is usually held, the health department says. It's just east of Main Street in Anna.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Moderna vaccine will be offered. “We like to provide as many options as possible when we can here at Southern Seven Health Department,” S&HD contact tracing team outreach coordinator Nathan Ryder said in a statement. “People seemed to enjoy the convenience and ease of getting vaccinated in the comfort of their car at our first drive-thru clinic, so we decided to offer that opportunity again — and this time with two vaccine options to choose from.” Both vaccines are approved for people 18 and older.
The health department's regularly scheduled county health clinic vaccine locations will be open Monday, in addition to this drive-thru event. The Southern Seven Health Department serves Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, and Union counties.
Vaccines will be provided only to Illinois residents or people who have proof of employment in Illinois. To ensure you get your S7HD vaccine dose on the day you plan to, you can make an appointment online at covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov or contact the health department's vaccine schedulers by calling 618-634-2297 and selecting Option 5. That phone line is operational from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.