PADUCAH — A local brewery that closed temporarily as a COVID-19 precaution says it will open its doors to the public again Friday.
Dry Ground Brewing Company announced Thursday that it will reopen after all its employees tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
Making the announcement to its official Facebook page, the brewery says it will reopen its taproom on Friday. The Midtown Paducah business says it will continue to take precautions to prevent spreading COVID-19.
"While we’re very happy to be open again, we’re also more aware than ever of what a delicate situation we’re currently experiencing. We’d prefer to stay healthy and keep our customers and community safe, so we will continue to enforce the regulations and guidelines provided by the state," Dry Ground's announcement says. "We implore everyone to work together so small businesses such as ourselves can continue to safely operate through these turbulent times."