DU QUOIN, IL– The Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) and Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) have announced safety measures for this year's fair with the hopes of mitigating potential COVID-19 exposures.
When the fair begins Aug. 27 all attendees, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask in indoor settings. Additionally, all Grandstand concert goers must wear a mask through the entire performance.
Perry County, where the Du Quoin Fairgrounds are located, is currently experiencing a high transmission rate of the virus.
Masks will be provided at the grandstand as guests enter the fairgrounds.
The IDPH will also set up three vaccination sites on the fairgrounds. They will be located on Main Street, Midway Drive and the IDPH tent on Grandstand Avenue.
Addition mitigations include:
• Fairgoers who are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear masks at all times while attending the Fair. Anyone who is sick or exhibiting any of the following symptoms, including: cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain or sore throat, should not attend the DuQuoin State Fair.
• Masks are required for all (including vaccinated individuals) in public indoor settings on the fairgrounds, including: First Heat, Second Heat, SI Center and Expo Hall.
• Masks are required for Grandstand ticket holders.
• Masks are encouraged for participants and attendees of the Twilight Parade.
• Carnival workers, vendors and concessionaires are required to wear masks and are responsible for assisting in the cleaning of adjacent sitting and picnic table areas.
• Carnival will use fogger machines with a 72-hour disinfectant on all rides.
• Fogger machines will be used to clean the Grandstand and Expo Hall every evening.
• Dedicated crews to clean high touch areas, including restrooms, barns and common eating areas.
• Hand-washing stations and mounted and portable hand sanitizers throughout the grounds.
All fairgoers are encouraged to receive a vaccination in advance of the fair. The fair runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.