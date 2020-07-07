PADUCAH — Easterseals West Kentucky announced Tuesday that an Early Childhood Education Center staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
Alerting the public to the case in a Facebook post, the Paducah-based nonprofit says the female staff member has flu-like symptoms, has not been hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery. Easterseals West Kentucky says it's believed the staff member caught the virus from someone outside of the organization.
Easterseals West Kentucky says it is expecting two electrostatic disinfectant sprayers to be delivered to the education center by next week. The nonprofit says management is communicating with local health department officials and "strictly following the guidance they provided, as well as policies put in place prior to our reopening."
Child care centers in Kentucky were allowed to reopen in June after they were ordered to close in March to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In full, the statement Easterseals West Kentucky shared to Facebook reads:
"Today, we learned that one of the staff members at our Early Childhood Education Center (ECEC) has tested positive for Covid-19. The staff member is suffering from flu-like symptoms but has not been hospitalized. She is expected to make a full recovery. From what we know, she likely contracted the virus from someone outside of the organization.
"Easterseals West Kentucky management has been in communications with health department officials and we are strictly following the guidance they provided, as well as policies put in place prior to our re-opening.
"Our management and staff have gone through great pains since our re-opening to ensure a safe environment. To this end, the ECEC is expecting the long awaited delivery of two state of the art electrostatic disinfecting/sanitizing sprayers next week. These devices will add another layer of protection for our kids and staff!!
"We wish our staff member a very speedy recovery and we thank you all for your continued support of Easterseals West Kentucky and the quality services we provide!!"