EDDYVILLE, KY — If you didn't head out to your favorite restaurant or store on Saturday, you might have hit the lake. Marina owners are gearing up for what could still be a very busy Memorial Day weekend, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boaters were out on the lake at Eddy Creek Marina Saturday in Eddyville, Kentucky. Employees at the marina are required to have their temperatures taken once they get into work.
Curbside servers must wear masks at all times. Marina co-owner Ginny Harbison said the most challenging part in all of this has been getting supplies that are required to reopen. At the end of the day, she's just excited to see her customers.
"We normally would have opened probably the first of April. But because of all the restrictions, this Memorial Day weekend is our opening. So we're two months behind, and ready to get back in business," Harbison said.
Harbison said the pandemic is still concerning for them, but they're taking the proper steps to keep their customers and employees safe.