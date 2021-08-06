SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Egyptian Health Department in southern Illinois is hosting three mass vaccination clinics in the coming days.
The first is a "Vax to School" that will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at College Heights Baptist Church at 2321 Illinois Ave. in Eldorado. The health department says folks ages 12 and up are welcome. Those ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a legal guardian to be vaccinated. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. To schedule an appointment, click here.
The second and third clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 16 and 17 at Southeastern Illinois College. The clinic will be held in the Harrisburg campus Heritage Room.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered, and you must be 18 or older to attend.
All three clinics are free. Like the "Vax to School" clinic, the Southeastern Illinois College clinics will welcome walk-ins, but appointments are preferred. Appointments for the SIC clinics can be scheduled through the health department's online portal.