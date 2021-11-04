SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — The Egyptian Health Department in southern Illinois is offering three clinics next week in Saline, Gallatin and White counties, offering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The clinics will also offer Pfizer vaccinations for kids and teens ages 12 to 18.
The vaccines will be administered by appointment only, and children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, the health department says. Parents of multiple children should know that each child will need his or her own appointment.
In White County, a clinic will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Carmi Floral Hall.
In Saline County, a clinic will be held from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Eldorado High School.
In Gallatin County, a clinic will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the GCO Wellness Center.