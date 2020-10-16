SALINE COUNTY, IL — The Egyptian Health Department reported a new coronavirus-related death in Saline County, Illinois, Friday, as well as 30 new cases within the three-county region it serves.
The health department reported 13 new cases in Saline County, including a teenage boy, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s, 30 women in their 70s, two women and a man in their 80s, and a woman and a man in their 90s.
Saline County was again named on Illinois' list of counties at a "warning level" for coronavirus risk Friday. To date, the county has had 499 COVID-19 cases, including nine deaths.
The Egyptian Health Department on Friday also reported eight new cases in Gallatin County and nine new cases in White County.
The new Gallatin County cases include a teenage girl, a man in his 20s, a woman and a man in their 30s, a woman in her 40s, two women in their 50s and a woman in her 60s. The new White County Cases include a teenage girl, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 40s, three women in their 50s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s.
To date, the health department reports that White County has had a total of 242 cases, including 1 death, and Gallatin County has had 114 cases, including 2 deaths.