FRANKFORT, KY— Eight new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 458.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's briefing was slightly delayed by the memorial service for George Floyd, which also kept the briefing short.
“Today, the best thing I can do is let the words of Mr. Floyd’s memorial lead the way and renew our commitment to make sure the world looks different moving forward,” Beshear said.
Jefferson Davis statue
When taking questions from the press, a reporter asked if the Jefferson Davis statue in the Capitol Rotunda should be removed. Beshear said the statue has no place in the Capitol Building.
“I believe the statue of Jefferson Davis is a symbol that divides us," Beshear said. "Even if there are those who think it’s a part of history, there should be a better place to put it in historical context."
NASCAR agreement
Races without fans will be held in Kentucky from July 9-12. Here's the full schedule:
- Thursday, July 9 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kentucky 300
- Friday, July 10 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco 300
- Saturday, July 11 – NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 (Sponsored by Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highway Safety to encourage seatbelt usage, especially in trucks)
- Sunday, July 12 – NASCAR Cup Series, Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart
Historical horse racing will also begin on June 8.
Kentucky has a total of 10,705 cases of the novel coronavirus, after 295 new cases were confirmed on Thursday. At least 3,303 people have recovered from COVID-19.