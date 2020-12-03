CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — Eight new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, Thursday.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said those deaths included one person in the 50-59 age range, two in the 60-69 age range, one in the 70-79 age range, three in the 80-89 age range and one in the 90-99 age range.
Also on Thursday, the public health center reported 103 new cases.
The southeast Missouri county has had 5,972 COVID-19 cases to date, including 5,370 confirmed cases and 602 probable cases. As of Thursday, a total of 78 county residents have died because of the illness.
The public health center is monitoring 1,421 active cases, and the county's seven-day positivity rate is 22.3 percent. Cape Girardeau County is a category 1 county, meaning the risk of catching COVID-19 is considered to be extreme.
The public health center reports 215 hospitalized COVID-19 cases in the county, including 68 people in COVID-19 units and 18 on ventilators. The county's hospitalization rate is 4%.
