SALINE COUNTY, IL — The Egyptian Health Department in southern Illinois announced a new coronavirus-related death in Saline County on Wednesday.
The health department did not release any identifying information about the individual, but said the death is the eighth connected to the novel coronavirus in the county.
Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Saline County as well, including a man in his 20s, a man in his 40s and a woman and a man in their 50s.
The Egyptian Health Department also reported six new cases in Gallatin County and three new cases in White County.
The Gallatin County cases reported Wednesday include a woman in her 30s, a man and a woman in their 40s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s.
In White County, the health department said a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s tested positive for the virus.
To date, Saline County has had 481 lab cases. White County has had 217 lab-confirmed cases, including 1 death, and Gallatin County has had 104 lab-confirmed cases, including 2 deaths.