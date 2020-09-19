MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Eight McCracken County residents have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, after a new death was reported Friday.
The latest death in McCracken County was a 69-year-old woman, the Purchase District Health Department reported.
The health department also reported six new cases in McCracken County Friday, as well as three new cases in Fulton County and two in Ballard County.
According to the health department's COVID-19 webpage, McCracken County has had a total of 622 COVID-19 cases.
Ballard County has had 66 cases, Carlisle County has had 67 cases, Fulton County has had 130 cases and Hickman County has had 75 cases.
The health department site says there are 68 active cases in McCracken County, seven in Ballard County, five in Carlisle County, 10 in Fulton County and two in Hickman County.