CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — The Christian County Health Department reported the county's 11th coronavirus-related death Thursday.
The patient was a 63-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions, the health department reports. This is the third day in a row that a COVID-19-related death has been reported in Christian County.
On Wednesday, the health department reported an 87-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions died after contracting the virus. On Tuesday, the health department reported the death of a 73-year-old woman, who the health department said also had underlying health conditions.
"Please remember that COVID-19 can mean life or death, especially among our more vulnerable populations," the health department said in a statement Thursday. "We ask that the community continues to take preventative steps such as frequent hand washing, wearing a mask in public, and social distancing when possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19."
The health department also reported 20 new cases on Thursday, noting that this is the fourth day in a row the county has had 20 or more new cases.
The county currently has 228 active cases of COVID-19. The county's case total since testing began is 717, 478 of whom have recovered, the health department says.