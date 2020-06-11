CAVE-IN-ROCK,IL— Popular events have been canceled because of COVID-19, but the Hog Rock did not.
Many bikers used a ferry to get across the river to Cave-In-Rock to get to the event. Because of that, the little town has seen an increase in traffic as people from the Hog Rock Event come and go. One biker said events like this keep little towns going.
"It's a chance to get out and see things," biker Guy Thurmond said. "These little towns here are going belly up. If they didn't have an event like this they might ave sunk a long time ago."
We reached out to one of the organizers of the event about his plans to keep people safe from COVID-19 and he declined to comment.
The event ends on June 14. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said drivers who regularly use the Cave-In-Rock Ferry should expect delays. They also warn people to watch out for motorcycles.