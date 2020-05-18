KARNAK, IL — Another local business is throwing in the towel. Karnak, Illinois, is about to lose its only grocery store, and one of the only restaurants in town.
Nestled in the heart of Karnak is Wilson's Grocery Store and the cozy Our Place restaurant. Both are owned by Channie Anderson and her husband. It’s the definition of a family business.
"All of my children have grown up here, and now my grand kids," said Anderson.
The grocery store has been serving the community for 90 years. The restaurant is close to celebrating its 33rd anniversary. But come May 30, it will be closing.
"It's just the economy and everything that's going on right now. It's just not profitable to try and stay in business," said Anderson.
Bruce Cook has been a customer for 25 years. He said he'll go to Paducah now for groceries. He owned a restaurant at one point, and knows how hard it is to keep them open.
"Everybody's going different places now. You can't hardly get stuff delivered anymore, because if you don't order a bunch of stuff, you can't get anything to you," said Cook.
And that’s not taking the COVID-19 pandemic into account. When it hit, Anderson said it was the final nail in the coffin. Still she’s thankful.
"Everyone has been so good to us. I'm just blessed, and I know that. Somebody said 'Are you rich?' I said, 'Well, not monetarily, but blessings-wise I'm the richest woman in Karnak,'" said Anderson.
"I am very proud to be from Karnak, and I always will. I'm glad I've been able to meet so many people," said Anderson.
The business plans to donate the rest of its inventory from the grocery store to a local food pantry. A Dollar General Store recently opened in the community. Neighbors can still shop there for essential items after Wilson's closes.