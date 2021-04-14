MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Chaney Graham helps people trough some of their toughest times. She's a funeral planner at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home in Benton, Kentucky.
On Wednesday, her job was personal to her. She helped her grandmother apply for federal assistance to pay for her grandfather's funeral. He died from COVID-19.
"Being in this situation of losing a loved one unexpectedly from this virus has been devastating," says Graham, "My papaw was at any sporting event that I had, any softball game, even cheer leading."
The latest federal COVID-19 relief package included funding to reimburse families for funerals of loved ones who died from the illness. Families can apply for the funding through FEMA.
"No one planned to have to experience a pandemic or a pandemic death," Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home owner Andrea Orr says.
Orr says the $9,000 will be a tremendous help to local families who lost loved ones to COVID-19. She says they are ready to help people through the process of applying.
"We've been through them, been through it with them. We know how devastating it was for families. We've had younger people, we've had older people die from COVID," says Orr.
Graham says she's thankful that the funding is available to help her family in a small way during this tough time.
"The assistance that FEMA is providing, it won't bring my papaw back, but it will help my mamaw and other families during this process of healing," says Graham.
People who want to apply for the federal reimbursement can do so through FEMA. You can call the FEMA hotline at 844-684-6333. You will need the death certificate of the loved one who died from COVID to apply. You can also ask your local funeral home for help applying. For more information on how to apply, visit fema.gov.