MURRAY — The Murray Independent School District says families of all students who receive free or reduced meals are eligible for funding through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program.
The program provides funding to families with students who lost access to free or reduced meals during nontraditional instruction days, which began in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Murray Independent says the P-EBT program will provide $313.50 per student, and qualifying families will receive a letter in the mail. The funding is a one-time payment.
According to a news release from the school district, families in two groups are eligible for the funding.
The school district says the first group includes families who are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The money will automatically transfer into those families' accounts. The district says families who receive Medicaid, benefits through the Kentucky Temporary Assistance Program (KTAP), or who have foster children will receive a funded-card through the mail.
The second group is made up of public school students who receive free and reduced priced meals, the school district says. Those families will have to complete a short online form to receive funds. The district says it will mail a letter to each household regarding the process. Each letter will include information about the online application website and the student’s Statewide Student Identification number. The district says parents can find that number, also called an SSID, in their Infinite Campus parent portal account or their child's Infinite Campus student portal account. The number is also printed on students' report cards.
In Kentucky, the P-EBT application will be available at benefind.ky.gov throughout June. For more inforamation about the federal P-EBT program, including about eligibility, click here.