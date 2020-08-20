PADUCAH — Local nonprofits are helping a record number of people as the pandemic continues to take a toll on people's finances.
From food to clothing, Family Service Society in Paducah helps people in need to get back on their feet. Executive Director Candace Melloy said they went from helping 15 households a week to 70, with rent and utility assistance. That's a record.
"We have a lot of folks that have a lot of stresses in their life right now," Melloy said. "And just having somebody to care makes just as much as an impact on them as us paying a utility bill or helping with some rent assistance."
When the pandemic began, the food pantry was one of the biggest resources Family Service Society used to help. Now, more people are relying on the rental and utility assistance.
Melloy said it's because of the state's rent moratorium has ended, as well as people who have not received their unemployment benefits. She said with fundraisers cancelled because of the virus, the nonprofit needs more community support to continue their mission.
"When somebody donates to us they are — they can be pretty certain that most of their donation is going to go to somebody who has never gotten assistance before," Melloy said. "These are most likely your friends, your neighbors, maybe your family members or maybe your coworkers."
Melloy believes the demand will only grow. Family Service Society will do whatever they can to help as many people as possible.
You can donate to Family Service Society by contacting the nonprofit's office 270-443-4838. You can also send a donation via mail, through the donate button on its Facebook page, or by dropping items in Family Service Society's donation bin. Family Service Society is located at 827 Joe Clifton Drive in Paducah.
Family Service Society is just one of several area nonprofits seeing a spike in people in need — and a drop in funding. One way to help Family Service Society and other local nonprofits is by donating to the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County. Click here for more details.