PADUCAH -- Family Service Society has received a $10,000 grant to continue supporting the community during the COVID-19 crisis.
The money is a part of an emergency community support grant by Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance.
Peel & Holland nominated Family Service Society for the grant.
“Our team has recognized the hard work and dedication performed by Family Service Society during this pandemic and we are incredibly thankful for Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance for stepping up to the plate and providing extra funds to help the community when we need it most,” said Peel & Holland president Roy Riley.
Family Service Society will use the grant money to focus primarily on food, utility payment and rent payment assistance for those affected by COVID-19.