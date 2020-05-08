FANCY FARM, KY -- The annual Fancy Farm picnic could look different on Aug. 1, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Co-chairman for the picnic's political speaking committee Mark Wilson says they are considering only having speakers and invited media personnel present, if social distancing guidelines are still in place.
Wilson says any fundraising would be selling barbecue by the pound for pick-up.
For now, the event is still being planned for a regular audience. Wilson says they will make changes as necessary to abide by Governor Beshear's mandates relating to COVID-19.
Local 6 is waiting for a list of confirmed political speakers attending the picnic. We will post that list as soon as we receive it.