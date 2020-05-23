MURRAY, KY — Farmers markets in Kentucky have been cleared open — just in time for the warm weather.
People stopped by the Murray Farmers Market on Saturday to buy local produce from farmers and other vendors. Executive Director Deana Wright said people were doing a good job of following the guidelines in place. She's grateful for the turnout, because it's helping the vendors the most. "This is great for our local farmers, our vendors, our crafters," Wright said. "They rely on this a lot for their livelihood, and to be able to come out here and give fresh produce and, and you know everything that they bring to our community, and our community supports them in the way that they do is very fulfilling."
Josh Furr is with Harris Farms. They grow strawberries, tomatoes, sweet corn and watermelons. He said he believes the coronavirus pandemic has changed business — and people — for the better.
"I think business is definitely going to change, but I think it's going to change for the better. I think this has brought the community together," Furr said. "I think the sales, I think it has something to do with the virus, but I think at the end of the day, I think people are reminded that as a community you've got to sit together and help each other out in every way possible, and we've done that."
The Murray Farmers Market will be open from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday, now through October in Murray Court sSuare.
The Paducah Farmers Market is expected to open June 13, and be open every Saturday from 730 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 24.