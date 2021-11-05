THE ASSOCIATED PRESS — A heated exchange erupted on Capitol Hill between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul as the Kentucky Republican insinuated that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief is responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fauci sternly confronted Paul on Thursday in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting Paul's suggestion that the National Institutes of Health helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak.
"You have said I am unwilling to take any responsibility for the current pandemic. I have no responsibility for the current pandemic," Fauci said.
Paul suggested that Fauci mislead the public as he denied that the National Institutes of Health funded so-called "gain of function" research — the practice of enhancing a virus in a lab to study its potential impact in the real world — at a Wuhan virology lab.
Paul charged that the coronavirus was the result of such research that was released into the world because of a lab leak.
"The preponderance of evidence now points towards this coming from the lab. And what you've done is change the definition on your website to try to cover your ass," Paul said.
He added, "Until you accept it, accept responsibility, we're not going to get anywhere close to trying to prevent another lab leak of this dangerous sort of experiment. You won't admit that it's dangerous. And for that lack of judgment, I think it's time that you resign."
Fauci responded to the committee saying, "as usual, and I have a great deal of respect for this body of the Senate, and it makes me very uncomfortable to have to say something. But he is egregiously incorrect in what he says."
It was the latest in a series of clashes between Paul and Fauci over the origins of the virus that caused the global pandemic.
The comments came as the heads of U.S. health agencies testified on Capitol Hill Thursday to give an update on "Next Steps: The Road Ahead for the COVID-19 Response."