NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has ruled against some Nashville bar owners who sought a temporary restraining order against city officials in an effort to push back against coronavirus restrictions.
The mayor’s office and the plaintiffs’ attorney told news outlets on Sunday that federal Judge Eli Richardson denied the request. Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a statement that the ruling affirm's the city's approach to fighting the virus.
Attorney Bryan Lewis is representing the bar owners and said they are disappointed but plan to move forward with their case. The suit says the bar owners have suffered harm due to the restrictions, and requests an exemption from a recent order by the mayor that requires bars in Nashville to close for two weeks.
As of Sunday, Nashville had more 5,000 active cases of the coronavirus and 141 death attributed to the illness.
Across the state as a whole, the Tennessee Department of Health on Sunday reported a total of 61,960 COVID-19 cases since testing began, up 954 since Saturday. To date, 741 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the volunteer state. That total is up three from Saturday.