JACKSON COUNTY, IL— The Jackson County Health Department has been notified of 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
According to a release, all of the newly infected patients are currently in isolation.
The Jackson County Health Department says the new cases were most likely caused by being in close contact with an infected person, or through transmission in the community.
To date, 248 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Jackson County, including 10 deaths from the disease.
Currently, 52 cases are currently being managed, and 186 people have recovered.
Read the full news release from the Jackson County Health Department: