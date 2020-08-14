MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An 89-year-old man in McCracken County has died after contacting COVID-19, the Purchase District Health Department announce Friday.
The man is the fifth person in McCracken County to die after catching the virus.
The health department also reported new cases in four of the five counties it serves Friday, including five new cases in McCracken County, one new case in Carlisle County, one new case in Ballard County and one new case in Fulton County.
McCracken County has 389 COVID-19 cases since testing began, the health department reports. Ballard County has had 46, Carlisle County has had 51, Hickman County has had 60 and Fulton County has had 88.
The health department reports that McCracken County has 102 active cases and one hospitalization. Hickman County has 31 active cases, Ballard County has 11 active cases, Fulton County currently has 46 active cases including two hospitalizations and Carlisle County has 28 active cases including two hospitalizations.
Two coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Fulton County, and one death has been confirmed in Carlisle County.
Download the document below to see the full update from the Purchase District Health Department for Friday, Aug. 14.