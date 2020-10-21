CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported five new coronavirus-related deaths in the southeast Missouri county Wednesday.
The deaths include a person in their 70s, two people in their 80s, one person in their 90s and one person 100 years old or older.
To date, 49 people in the county have died after acquiring the virus.
The public health center reported 45 new cases Wednesday, including 42 confirmed positives and three probable cases.
The county has reported 2,726 total cases to date, including 2,621 confirmed cases and 105 probable cases.
So far, 2,175 people have recovered. The public health center says 502 active cases remain.