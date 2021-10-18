PADUCAH — As Local 6 reported last week, white flags are being planted on Madison Street in Paducah to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19. Now, dozens of those flags are missing — possibly stolen.
The incident leaves the project's organizer, local artist Char Downs, with more questions than answers.
"I mean, why? It wasn't hurting them. It was just there as a representation," Downs says. "It was just disbelief and shock. And then to deal with that, to — OK what do I do?"
She tells us she is replacing the stolen flags with some extra ones she had leftover.
All of the flags have now been moved to a safer location on 7th Street in LowerTown, where they can be watched more closely.
The flags will be there until Veterans Day, Nov. 11.