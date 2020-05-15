DRAFFENVILLE, KY -- Get ready to pay more the next time you go to the grocery store. Recent data shows the price of food has increased by 2.6%. That's the biggest increase since 1974.
"Expensive, more than usual," says shopper Dawn Wilson.
Wilson and her husband went shopping on Friday. She says the price increase is just another added burden on the consumer.
"I'm 68-years-old and in 68 years, I've never experienced anything like this," says Wilson.
Beef and pork products are among the products that are seeing the biggest increase in price. One of the reason those products are increasing in price is because of a back up at meat processing plants.
"Our warehouse is running out of certain items," says Draffenville Food Giant Interim Manager Kayla Pierce.
Pierce says plants are having trouble processing enough meat. Because of that, grocery stores are having to pay more for meat to get it on the shelves. The extra cost for grocery stores is passed down to the consumer.
"Lack of product and lack of help in their processing plants, so it's kind of hit our tanks to where we have to jack it up just to get their meat here," says Pierce.
Meat isn't the only thing you're paying more for, as egg prices have increased by 16%. With high demand for these items, stores are having to limit what people can buy.
"I think people are just afraid we're not gonna have any with meat processing plants, some of them having fewer workers or even shutting down," says shopper Leigh Smith.
As long as processing plants can't operate at full capacity, shoppers will have to endure this financial strain.
"You have to eat, that's it," says Wilson.