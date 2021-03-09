FRANKFORT, KY — With Kentucky students returning to schools for in-person classes, students who may not have worn facial coverings while learning from home will need to mask up.
To help, Ford Motor Company has donated 1 million masks to the state's Coverings for Kids campaign, Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear announced Tuesday.
Speaking at the beginning of the governor's briefing on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, the first lady said the automotive manufacturer has also committed to donate an additional 500,000 masks in the coming weeks.
"We are so close to beating this virus and continuing our path forward to becoming a stronger Kentucky," Beshear said. "While declining case numbers and three effective vaccines are great news as more students return to in-person classes, we must remain vigilant in our fight against this virus, with safety as a top priority. Thank you to Ford for thinking of our schools and for being such a great partner to Team Kentucky."
Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman launched the Coverings for Kids program in August as a way for individuals, businesses and other groups to donate masks to school districts. The first lady said Ford's donation adds to the 320,000 that were previously donated to the initiative.
The Coverings for Kids webpage says you can make donations directly to your local school district, and that "Most districts will have a collection point in their central office, and a point person responsible for collecting donations."
For more information about the program, visit governor.ky.gov/coveringsforkids.