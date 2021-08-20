THE ASSOCIATED PRESS — Former Kentucky lawmaker Brent Yonts has died after battling a COVID-19 infection. He was 72.
Yonts sponsored mine-safety legislation and led a key House committee. The Muhlenberg County Democrat was first elected to the Kentucky House in 1996. He served in the House until his defeat during a statewide Republican wave in 2016.
Former colleagues say he was vaccinated against COVID-19. He still contracted the virus, was hospitalized for weeks and eventually was placed on a ventilator.
Democratic leaders called for intensified efforts, in Yonts’ memory, to combat the pandemic. “On his behalf, we urge eligible Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they have not yet and to take whatever other steps are necessary to put this terrible pandemic behind us,” they said. “The virus has taken so much from so many, and the breakthrough case of Brent, who was vaccinated, is another tragic example of that.”
Gov. Andy Beshear says Yonts worked to improve the lives of Kentuckians. Yonts’ legacy drew praise from both sides of the political aisle.
