FORT CAMPBELL, KY — U.S. Army Fort Campbell is warning of possible coronavirus exposure in an area of its Soldier Support Center.
Fort Campbell on Sunday announced that the ID Card/DEERS section of human resources at its Soldier Support Center is closed because of possible COVID-19 exposure. The announcement advises anyone who visited that section recently to "please take the necessary protective steps such as quarantine or testing."
The Fort Campbell Army post is located along the Kentucky-Tennessee border. All facilities at the post are under a mask mandate.
