SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Four of the Illinois counties served by the Southern Seven Health Department are now in the Orange Warning Level, according to Illinois' COVID-19 risk metrics.
Massac County was placed in the Orange Warning Level last week. It remains at that warning level Friday, and it's joined by Union, Johnson and Pulaski counties.
“The number of people contracting COVID-19 is still on the rise, and now we are beginning to see the impacts in our area hospitals,”Southern Seven Health Department Contact Tracing Team Outreach Coordinator Nathan Ryder said in a statement Friday. “More people are getting sick with COVID and requiring hospitalization throughout the Southern Seven but it doesn’t have to be this way.”
The health department explains that a warning for a county's new case rate indicates that rate is greater than 50 cases per 100,000 people. A warning for test positivity indicates the percentage was above 8% from the previous seven-day period, and a warning for ICU availability shows the number of ICU beds has dropped below a 20% availability threshold, the health department explains.
Union County had 273 potential new cases — based on 46 confirmed cases — per 100,000 reported, the health department says. The test positivity percentage for the county was 5.3% out of 850 tests. ICU availability was 17.7%, the health department says.
The health department says Johnson County had 128 potential new cases — based on 16 confirmed cases — per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 4% out of 325 tests, and ICU availability was 17.7%.
Pulaski County had 201 potential new cases — based on 11 confirmed cases — per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 9.8% out of 132 tests, and ICU availability was 17.7%.
Massac County had 78 potential new cases — based on 11 confirmed cases — per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 6.2% out of 129 tests. ICU availability was 17.7%. Last week, the county had 85 potential new cases — based on 12 confirmed cases — per 100,000 reported, and the county's test positivity rate was 10.4%, the health department says. ICU availability was 24.8%.
The health department is asking people to get vaccinated, and recommends everyone to follow all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.