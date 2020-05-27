GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County, Kentucky, has seen a total of 160 COVID-19 cases after four new cases were confirmed Wednesday.
The four new cases include a man in his 40s who is in isolation in the hospital, as well as two preteen boys and a woman in her 50s who are in isolation in their respective homes.
In a news release announcing the new cases, the Graves County Health Department says county residents, "must make social distancing a priory for the sake of our entire community. We all have to be strong."
Many of the county's COVID-19 cases have been connected to local nursing homes. According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, as of Wednesday, cases in long-term care facilities in Graves County include:
— Mills Health and Rehabilitation: 73 positive residents and 33 positive staff members; 22 residents have died.
— Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation: Four positive staff members.
— Green Acres Healthcare: One positive resident.
To see the May 27 update on COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities in Kentucky, click here.
Read the full news release from the Graves County Health Department: