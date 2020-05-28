GRAVES COUNTY, KY— The Graves County Health Department confirmed four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 164.
The four new cases involve four county residents that are all in their 40's. Three of the new patients are female and one of them is male.
All of the new patients are in isolation at their homes.
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen said they must make social distancing a priority for the sake of their entire community.
If you have any questions about COVID-19, you can call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725 or the Graves County Health Department at 270-247-3553.