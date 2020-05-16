JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the southern Illinois county Saturday afternoon, as well as two more individuals who have recovered from the illness.
The four new cases include a woman in her 60s and three men — one in his 20s, one in his 30s and one in his 40s — the health department announced in a news release. All four are being placed in isolation.
As of Saturday, Jackson County has seen 184 laboratory confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, including 10 deaths.
Including the two people who were released from isolation Saturday, 128 people in Jackson County have recovered.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
