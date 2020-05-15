JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday, the Jackson County Health Department says. There's now a cumulative total of 180 cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County.
The new cases include a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s, and a man in his 50s. All four patients are being placed in isolation, according to a news release from the health department.
43 of the 180 total cases are currently active as of Friday.
10 people have died from the coronavirus in Jackson County.
The health department says three more people have been released from isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines. A total of 126 people in Jackson County have now been released from isolation.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
Read the full news release from the Jackson County Health Department: