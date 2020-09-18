WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Three new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Williamson County, Illinois, Friday as the county remains on the state's list of "warning level" counties.
The three people who died in Williamson County were long-term care facility residents, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department said in a news release Friday. The county has seen multiple deaths among long-term care residents in recent weeks. The deaths include a woman in her 80s and two women in their 90s.
A new coronavirus death was reported in Franklin County as well — a man in his 50s. His death marks the second fatality attributed to the virus in Franklin County.
The health department reported 26 new cases in its two-county region Friday as well.
In Williamson County, the new cases include one girl under the age of 10, a boy and three girls in their teens, a man and three women in their 20s, a woman and a man in their 30s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s, a man and a woman in their 60s, a man and a woman in their 70s and a man and two women in their 90s.
In Franklin County, the new cases include a woman in her 60s, a man in his 20s, two men in their 50s and a man in his 60s.
To date, Williamson County has had 1,306 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 34 deaths. On Friday, Illinois health officials listed Williamson County on the state's list of counties at a warning level for COVID-19, marking the sixth week in a row the county has remained on that list.
Franklin County has had 474 COVID-19 cases to date.
The health department reports that 751 people have recovered in Williamson County and 306 people have recovered in Franklin County.