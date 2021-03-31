FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County health department is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination visits Wednesday.
The clinic is at the Pavilion in Marion, Illinois and anyone 16 or older who lives or works in either Williamson or Franklin counties can get a vaccine there until 5 p.m.
Director of Health Education Carrie Eldridge tells us the clinic has all three vaccines available.
You must be 18 or older to get the Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. You need to be at least 16 years old to get the Pfizer vaccine, but you will also need a parent with you.