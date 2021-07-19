SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department in Illinois is holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its Marion and Benton office locations by appointment.
Vaccinations will be given at the Marion, Illinois, office on Mondays. The shots will be given at the Benton, Illinois, office on Tuesdays.
The health department says residents of those two counties can make appointments online at vaccines.gov. The health department says the federal website may incorrectly say that the health department is out of stock, but that is inaccurate and appointments can still be made.
Appointments can also be scheduled through the health department's website, bicountyhealth.org or by calling the health department at 618-993-8111.
The health department says both counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. "If you are eligible for the vaccine, please get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself as well as your loved ones," the health department asks in a news release about appointment availability.
The health department also notes that the Marion, Illinois, Walmart offices weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Appointments for those clinics can be made at walmart.com/covidvaccine. Call 618-997-2021 for more information.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccination providers in the Local 6 area, click here.