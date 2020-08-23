WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported a total of 55 new COVID-19 cases this weekend in the two-county region it serves.
The health department reported 27 new cases Saturday, including eight cases in Franklin County and 19 in Williamson County. The Franklin County cases included a teenage girl, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s, and two women in their 70s, as well as two men in their 20s and two men in their 30s. The Williamson County cases included one teenage girl, two women in their 20s, one woman in her 30s and two women in their 40s, as well as four teenage boys, one man in his 20s, three men in their 30s, two men in their 40s, two in their 50s, and one in his 60s.
On Sunday, the health department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases, including four cases in Franklin County and 24 cases in Williamson County.
The Franklin County cases included one teenage girl, a woman in her 20s and a man and a woman in their 60s.
The Williamson County cases included three teenage girls, a woman in her 20s, four women in their 30s, three in their 40s, one in her 50s and one in her 80s, as well as one teenage boy, a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s, five in their 40s and three in their 50s.
As of Sunday, Williamson County has had a total of 733 lab confirmed COVID-19 cases, including nine deaths. Franklin County has had a total of 288 lab confirmed cases, including one death.
The health department reports that 375 people in Williamson County have recovered from the illness, as have 174 in Franklin County.